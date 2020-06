John Legend Delivers Emotional ‘Never Break’ Performance at the 2020 BET Awards Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Fresh off the release of his new studio album Bigger Love on Juneteenth, John Legend took to the virtual BET Awards stage Sunday night (June 28) to perform one of the album's most emotive tracks. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this