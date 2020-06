BTS' 'Stay Gold' Music Video, Blackpink's 'How You Like That' Visual & Demi Lovato's YouTube Docuseries | Billboard News



BTS releases the hopeful music video for their latest single "Stay Gold," Blackpink unleashes video for 'How You Like That' and Demi Lovato's docuseries is heading to YouTube. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:20 Published 2 days ago

Blackpink Releases Music Video for 'How You Like That' | Billboard News



Blackpink (back) in your area! On Friday (June 26), the South Korean girl group debuted their long-awaited comeback single "How You Like That" and its edgy accompanying music video. Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:07 Published 2 days ago