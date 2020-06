Sacha Baron Cohen Trolls Conservative Protesters as Country Music Singer Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The 'Bruno' actor disguises himself as a country musician at a far-right event and leads the conservative protesters to sing about injecting political figures with coronavirus. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Chrissy Teigen Pledges $200,000 Bail Out Protesters



(CNN) Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is donating $200,000 to bail out protesters after President Trump declared Saturday night "MAGA night" at the White House. Trump, in his tweet, said the.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:37 Published on May 31, 2020

Tweets about this