Taapsee Pannu gets an electricity bill of Rs. 36,000, actress reacts Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Taapsee Pannu has taken to her Twitter account to share with her fans how she has been charged a whopping Rs. 36,000 for her electricity bill for an apartment that's only used for cleaning purposes. It's mostly a vacant space and the actress cannot believe she has been charged so much. That's not all, she has also been charged an... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Taapsee reveals her favorite pose to get a picture clicked with her sister



Actress Taapsee Pannu is quite active on social media. The actress on Thursday revealed her favorite pose to get a picture clicked with her sister Shagun. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:59 Published on May 7, 2020

Tweets about this