Erica Fernandes: I am not single, I am in relationship and he's not from the industry Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Putting an end to all rumours of dating her Kasautii Zindagi Kay co-star Parth Samthaan, actress Erica Fernandes has revealed that she is not single and has been in relationship with a person who does not belong to the entertainment industry.



In a live chat on Instagram, Erica opened up about her relationship status. "I am not... 👓 View full article

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 13 hours ago Daily Punch: Erica Fernandes Reveals She’s Been In A Relationship For Three Years 02:33 Kasauttii actress Erica Fernandes has admitted that she has been in a relationship for the past three years with someone not from the industry. In other news, Alia Bhatt’s film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi might resume shoot towards the end of July. For more headlines from the...

