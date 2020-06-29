Beyoncé Accepts the 2020 BET Awards' Humanitarian Award From None Other Than Michelle Obama

Video credit: Wochit News - Published 1 day ago Beyoncé To Be Given Humanitarian Award At BET Awards 00:32 The BET Awards will honor Beyoncé with their Humanitarian Award at their 20th annual show. According to CNN, Beyoncé created the BeyGOOD initiative, establishing several scholarship and philanthropic foundations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the star worked with her mother’s mobile testing...