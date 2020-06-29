Beyoncé Accepts the 2020 BET Awards' Humanitarian Award From None Other Than Michelle Obama
Monday, 29 June 2020 () Who runs the world? Girls. And, who helps the world? Beyoncé! Tonight, at the 2020 BET Awards, the Grammy-award winning artist was recognized with the show's Humanitarian Award,...
The BET Awards will honor Beyoncé with their Humanitarian Award at their 20th annual show. According to CNN, Beyoncé created the BeyGOOD initiative, establishing several scholarship and philanthropic foundations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the star worked with her mother’s mobile testing...