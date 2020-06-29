Global  

Beyoncé Accepts the 2020 BET Awards' Humanitarian Award From None Other Than Michelle Obama

E! Online Monday, 29 June 2020
Who runs the world? Girls. And, who helps the world? Beyoncé! Tonight, at the 2020 BET Awards, the Grammy-award winning artist was recognized with the show's Humanitarian Award,...
 The BET Awards will honor Beyoncé with their Humanitarian Award at their 20th annual show. According to CNN, Beyoncé created the BeyGOOD initiative, establishing several scholarship and philanthropic foundations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the star worked with her mother’s mobile testing...

Michelle Obama pays tribute to Beyoncé, presenting BET Humanitarian Award to 'The Queen'

 Former first lady Michelle Obama paid tribute to Beyoncé, presenting the Humanitarian honor at the BET Awards: "I'm here to talk about the Queen."
