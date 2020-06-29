BET Awards 2020 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Monday, 29 June 2020 () All the winners from the 2020 BET Awards have been announced! The awards show aired virtually on Sunday (June 28) with host Amanda Seales. Winners in each of the 21 categories were selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is made up of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals. During the show, Beyonce was [...]
The BET Awards will honor Beyoncé with their Humanitarian Award at their 20th annual show. According to CNN, Beyoncé created the BeyGOOD initiative, establishing several scholarship and philanthropic..