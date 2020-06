SBP upset with death hoax of S Janaki Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

In the 80s, Tamil music the saw best of S Janaki-SPB and they were regarded as one of the most memorable singing pair ever in South Indian film music. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this ETimes "Please use social media for positivity, don't make fun of these things," says singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam while exp… https://t.co/hODKc1MUc2 2 minutes ago