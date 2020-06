Cristela Alonzo Reveals She Wasn't Paid for ABC Sitcom Pilot 'Cristela' Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Cristela Alonzo is revealing some surprising info about her sitcom. The 41-year-old actress and producer revealed that she wasn’t paid for her ABC sitcom pilot Cristela. Cristela revealed this on Twitter, while sharing an article from 2017 about Lena Dunham’s show Girls, where Lena said she sold the show to HBO with a page-and-a-half-long pitch, [...] 👓 View full article

