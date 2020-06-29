Katharine McPhee Reveals 'Real Reason' Why She Married David Foster! Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are celebrating one year of wedded bliss! The 36-year-old singer/actress and the 70-year-old music producer are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 28. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katharine McPhee Katharine also revealed the “real” reason why she decided to marry David. Singer/songwriter Charlie Puth took [...] 👓 View full article

