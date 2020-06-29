Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katharine McPhee Reveals 'Real Reason' Why She Married David Foster!

Just Jared Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Katharine McPhee and David Foster are celebrating one year of wedded bliss! The 36-year-old singer/actress and the 70-year-old music producer are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 28. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katharine McPhee Katharine also revealed the “real” reason why she decided to marry David. Singer/songwriter Charlie Puth took [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'They're like father and son': Prince Harry's bond with David Foster [Video]

'They're like father and son': Prince Harry's bond with David Foster

Prince Harry has a "father and son" relationship with David Foster, according to David's wife Katharine McPhee.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Katharine McPhee Jokingly Reveals 'Real Reason' Why She Married David Foster!

 Katharine McPhee and David Foster are celebrating one year of wedded bliss! The 36-year-old singer/actress and the 70-year-old music producer are celebrating...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this