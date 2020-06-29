Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Remember Aamir Khan's co-star Javed Hyder from Ghulam? He's now selling vegetables amid COVID-19

Mid-Day Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The Coronavirus pandemic that happened this year led to the global lockdown over three months back. And due to this, Bollywood actor Javed Hyder, who worked with Aamir Khan in Ghulam, has begun selling vegetables to survive and earn his livelihood. The video that he uploaded on TikTok has gone viral on social media. As the actor...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Aamir Khan’s Ghulam co-star Javed Hyder sells vegetables to make ends meet — video goes VIRAL

 Aamir Khan's Ghulam co-star Javed Hyder was seen selling vegetables. Dolly Bindra uploaded his video on Twitter.
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this