Related videos from verified sources Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles



A boy who was told to stop doodling at school has started a new chapter in his life - after being offered a lucrative global book deal.Joe Whale, 10, was sent to an after-school arts club by his.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:57 Published 5 days ago Sophie Turner insists 'there should be no peace' until real change happens



'Game of Thrones' star insisted "there should be no peace" until "systemic racism" has been abolished. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:52 Published 3 weeks ago Sophie Turner defends role in Black Lives Matter protests



Pregnant Sophie Turner is standing up to those criticising her decision to take part in Black Lives Matter protests. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this