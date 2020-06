Kalki shares a cute pic with Sappho Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Kalki Koechlin and beau Guy Hershberg welcomed their bundle of joy, a cute little daughter in February this year. The couple named their daughter Sappho and Kalki has been posting rare glimpses of her on social media. And today daddy dearest Guy Hershberg captured mother-daughter Kalki and Sappho in a candid moment. Kalki seems to be enjoying motherhood and this happy moment is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this