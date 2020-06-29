Global  

Brit Awards 2021 delayed by three months

Independent Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Music awards ceremony will now take place in May
Brit Awards 2021 date pushed back amid pandemic

 The Brit Awards 2021 have been pushed back by three months and will now take place on May 11, organisers have said.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

