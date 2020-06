Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Former porn star Tana Lea then claps back at *Tyga* after the rapper attempts to 'pull an uno reverse card,' accusing him of cheating on his ex Kylie Jenner when she was in Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this pob RT @entenkwkm: Tyga and Nick Hogan are beefing over Nick's smoking hot girlfriend, Tana Lea. Tyga pulled out his receipts and quickly clapp… 9 hours ago Entertainment Trends in the World & Reactions! Tyga and Nick Hogan are beefing over Nick's smoking hot girlfriend, Tana Lea. Tyga pulled out his receipts and quic… https://t.co/h9inZCNbCo 12 hours ago