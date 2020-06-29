Listen: Rina Sawayama Covers Lady Gaga Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

And Orville Peck covers Bronski Beat...



*Rina Sawayama*, *Orville Peck*, and *Joesef* contribute to Spotify's new Pride series.



The cover series invites artists from the LGBTQ+ community to salute some of their musical heroes and heroines, reinterpreting their work as suits.



Former *Clash cover star* Rina Sawayama steps in to cover Lady Gaga, offering a seismic take on 'Dance In The Dark'.



Masked cowboy troubadour Orville Peck, meanwhile, steps in to cover Bronski Beat's all-time classic 'Smalltown Boy'.



Finally, Glasgow riser *Joesef *- profiled *HERE* - sets his sights on Sister Sledge banger 'Thinking Of You'.





