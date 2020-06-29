From Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb to Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, these films to stream on OTT Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Coronavirus pandemic resulted in the global lockdown and people began to practice social distancing and quarantined themselves. Given the seriousness of the situation, it seems things will take time to get back to normal. Gathering at public places may not be the safest option for people and cinema halls are unlikely to open... 👓 View full article

