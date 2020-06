"The Swing of Things" - cast: Luke Wilson, Olivia Culpo, Adelaide Kane, Chord Overstreet, Matt McCoy, Jon Lovitz, Linda Purl, Dot-Marie Jones, Natalia Janoszek, Oliver Cooper, Carolyn Hennesy, Jessica Uberuaga, Leslie Stratton Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

*Release date :* July 14, 2020

*Release date :* July 14, 2020

*Synopsis :* A groom-to-be accidentally books his destination wedding and honeymoon at a swingers resort in Jamaica.

