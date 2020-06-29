|
Who Is Ann Serrano? How George Lopez’s Ex-Wife Changed His Life
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
We get to be spoiled with a new Netflix stand-up special, We’ll Do It for Half, thanks to Ann Serrano. The ex-wife of George Lopez is a big reason the comedian and late-night host is alive and continuing to make us laugh. Serrano and Lopez’s marriage had its ups and downs before they split for […]
The post Who Is Ann Serrano? How George Lopez’s Ex-Wife Changed His Life appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this