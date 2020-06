Related videos from verified sources EU May Bar American Travellers Due to Coronavirus Failures



The news comes as the EU is beginning to reopen its borders after months of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 4 days ago Stay-At-Home Orders, Business Closures Prevent 60M Infections of COVID-19 in U.S.



The coronavirus preventions put in place that resulted in a shutdown of the country have been found to have prevented tens of millions of infections in the U.S. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:06 Published 3 weeks ago This New App Pairs Businesses and Social Media Influencers Following the Coronavirus Shutdown



As the United Arab Emirates reopens following the coronavirus shutdown, some restaurants are turning to social media influencers to boost their businesses. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:43 Published on June 3, 2020

Related news from verified sources Broadway Staying Closed Through End of Year, Might Reopen in January The coronavirus pandemic is keeping the curtain closed on Broadway ... at least through the end of the year. The Broadway League announced Monday all Broadway...

TMZ.com 31 minutes ago





Tweets about this