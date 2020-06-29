Kayleigh McEnany Goes After NY Times Over Russia Report, Says NYT and WaPo Should ‘Hand Back Their Pulitzers’
Monday, 29 June 2020 () White House Press Secretary *Kayleigh McEnany* was repeatedly confronted at Monday's press briefing over the report about Russian bounties to Taliban-linked militants, and ended the briefing going after the New York Times.
A New York Times bombshell report says Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill NATO troops in Afghanistan.
NATO troops in Afghanistan include American forces.
According to Business Insider, interrogations indicated that the militants were offered bounties from Russian...