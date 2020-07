You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former Representative Bob Barr: Russia bounty intel leak likely politically motivated against Trump



Former Representative Bob Barr (R-GA) joins Larry King on PoliticKING with reaction to the intelligence leak of alleged Russian bounties on U.S. troops. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 12:00 Published 4 days ago Trump Reportedly Flew into Rage When He Was Briefed on Negative Russian Intelligence, So Officials Stopped Briefing Him



A new report alleges that President Trump became so angry about intelligence involving Russia, that officials would just stop bringing it up. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:50 Published 5 days ago Democrats urge Russia sanctions if bounty reports are true



Democrats on Tuesday called for U.S. President Donald Trump to consider imposing new economic sanctions on Russia if a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:35 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this