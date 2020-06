Tweets about this Fantasy Art: The Gifts Ariana Grande’s ‘Victorious’ Co-Star Matt Bennett Polished ‘7 Rings’ With an Emo-Punk Cover https://t.co/LoHpLLbwgt… https://t.co/y9AhWC48T3 1 minute ago Jan Jansen Music Ariana Grande’s ‘Victorious’ Co-Star Matt Bennett Polished ‘7 Rings’ With an Emo-Punk Cover https://t.co/aJkA91Mrgu… https://t.co/gOrbceJ4xc 45 minutes ago Pub Trivia Facts Ariana Grande Q: Before becoming a pop star, what American singer starred as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon show… https://t.co/0adD6355Zv 3 days ago Holly @ArianaGrande Happy Birthday to the Star of Victorious and Sam and Cat Cat Valentine Ariana Grande 😊🎉🎁🎂 3 days ago 𝔤𝔢𝔢 ⁷ can’t believe i’ve been an ariana grande stan since the first episode of victorious 10 years ago. i was so excited… https://t.co/XCHP9w23ZU 4 days ago