Related videos from verified sources Shay Mitchell already talking to 8-month-old daughter about Black Lives Matter



Shay Mitchell revealed she and boyfriend Matte Babel, who are in an interracial relationship, already discuss Black Lives Matter with their 8-month-old daughter. Credit: Page Six Duration: 01:46 Published 4 days ago Shay Mitchell doesn't want to wed



Shay Mitchell has "never cared for" getting married and is happy with the way her relationship with Matte Babel is. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:20 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this