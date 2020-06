Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The 'American Idol' host has been caught on camera soaking up the sun accompanied by a woman, who bears a striking resemblance to his chef ex, during a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Times of News Europe Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface https://t.co/haZHGYToY5 3 minutes ago