Akshay Kumar on Laxmmi Bomb: In 30 years, this is the most mentally intensive role Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

For Akshay Kumar, essaying role of a transgender in his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb was not easy. It was the "most mentally intensive role" he has done in his career. The actor says he had to portray the character with sensitivity and honesty so that he doesn't end up offending any community.



*On Monday, June 29, he announced*... 👓 View full article

