Kamya Panjabi on break-up with Karan Patel: I was into depression, undergoing counseling Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Romance and break-ups are an inevitable part of the entertainment industry. A lot of relationships have translated into marriages, a lot haven't. Talking to *Times of India*, television star Kamya Panjabi has spoken about her break-up with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel and how she went into depression post their... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Kamya Panjabi confesses she was in depression after breakup with Karan Patel Kamya Panjabi tied the knot with Shalabh Dang in February 2020. They married in an intimate ceremony at Gurudwara.

Bollywood Life 1 day ago





Tweets about this