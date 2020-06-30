Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamya Panjabi on break-up with Karan Patel: I was into depression, undergoing counseling

Mid-Day Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Romance and break-ups are an inevitable part of the entertainment industry. A lot of relationships have translated into marriages, a lot haven't. Talking to *Times of India*, television star Kamya Panjabi has spoken about her break-up with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel and how she went into depression post their...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kamya Panjabi confesses she was in depression after breakup with Karan Patel

 Kamya Panjabi tied the knot with Shalabh Dang in February 2020. They married in an intimate ceremony at Gurudwara.
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this