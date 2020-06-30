|
Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Share Big Laughs on Their Monday Dog Walk
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are all smiles while sharing a big laugh during a walk with their dogs on Monday afternoon (June 29) in Santa Monica, Calif. The 47-year-old actor and the 32-year-old actress ditched their face masks while going for a walk around the neighborhood. Ben and Ana spent some time together [...]
|
|
|
|
Advertisement
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this