Shekhar Suman visits Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna

Mid-Day Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Veteran actor Shekhar Suman visited Sushant Singh Rajput's family at the late actors ancestral home in Patna on Monday. Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to inform everyone about his visit.

"Met Sushant's father..shared his grief. We sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family To Turn His Patna Home Into A Memorial

Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family To Turn His Patna Home Into A Memorial 03:39

 Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family released a statement saying an emotional goodbye to their son Gulshan. They also shared the news that the family will turn his Patna home into a memorial. On the other hand, TV celebs resumed work with Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Path Santhan sharing his...

