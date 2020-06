Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes 'J Sister' a happy one year anniversary Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a sweet bond with Sophie Turner, her sister-in-law. The duo often steals the limelight when together partying or just chilling with the family. The crazy J-sisters have time and again confessed how they like each other's company. Sophie, who is pregnant, celebrated her 1 year anniversary on June 30,... Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a sweet bond with Sophie Turner, her sister-in-law. The duo often steals the limelight when together partying or just chilling with the family. The crazy J-sisters have time and again confessed how they like each other's company. Sophie, who is pregnant, celebrated her 1 year anniversary on June 30, 👓 View full article