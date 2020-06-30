Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBC Announces Star-Studded Performers Lineup for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special

Just Jared Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is happening this weekend and NBC just announced the star-studded list of performers who will entertain audiences at home. The two-hour live telecast will air live from New York City and Today Show anchor Craig Melvin will host the festivities. Things are going to be a bit different [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Where To Watch July 4th Fireworks In Maryland [Video]

Where To Watch July 4th Fireworks In Maryland

With July 4th around the corner, it's hard to imagine celebrating Independence Day without fireworks, especially in Baltimore -- the home of the Star-Spangled Banner. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:22Published
Different Plans Announced For Macy's Annual Fourth Of July Fireworks [Video]

Different Plans Announced For Macy's Annual Fourth Of July Fireworks

Macy's Annual Fourth Of July Fireworks in New York City will be different this year.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published

Tweets about this

MissQueenJonas

MissQueenJonas RT @JustJared: NBC has announced the performers lineup for this weekend's Fourth of July Fireworks Special... plus things will be done much… 9 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com NBC has announced the performers lineup for this weekend's Fourth of July Fireworks Special... plus things will be… https://t.co/YuAs8r1sDD 22 minutes ago

CBS21NEWS

CBS 21 News Despite having to switch to a more virtual experience because of the coronavirus pandemic, BET isn't letting that s… https://t.co/Ko2zt5ALx5 1 week ago

MRichWJLA

Michelle Richardson RT @FOXBaltimore: 🎙🎼 | Despite having to switch to a more virtual experience because of the coronavirus pandemic, BET isn't letting that st… 1 week ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore 🎙🎼 | Despite having to switch to a more virtual experience because of the coronavirus pandemic, BET isn't letting t… https://t.co/6sXWKVxFNl 1 week ago