NBC Announces Star-Studded Performers Lineup for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special

MissQueenJonas RT @JustJared: NBC has announced the performers lineup for this weekend's Fourth of July Fireworks Special... plus things will be done much… 9 minutes ago JustJared.com NBC has announced the performers lineup for this weekend's Fourth of July Fireworks Special... plus things will be… https://t.co/YuAs8r1sDD 22 minutes ago CBS 21 News Despite having to switch to a more virtual experience because of the coronavirus pandemic, BET isn't letting that s… https://t.co/Ko2zt5ALx5 1 week ago Michelle Richardson RT @FOXBaltimore: 🎙🎼 | Despite having to switch to a more virtual experience because of the coronavirus pandemic, BET isn't letting that st… 1 week ago FOX Baltimore 🎙🎼 | Despite having to switch to a more virtual experience because of the coronavirus pandemic, BET isn't letting t… https://t.co/6sXWKVxFNl 1 week ago