Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Javed Hyder opens up on his viral video, says, 'I am not selling vegetables'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
In a video that went viral on social media, Aamir Khan's co-actor from Ghulam Javed Hyder was seen in front of a vegetable cart. *The video was shared* by Dolly Bindra on her Twitter account and it led to a lot of speculations. In an interview with *Times of India*, Hyder has denied any of such news.

Talking to the daily, he...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: TikTok user accidentally breaks TV in video gone horribly wrong

TikTok user accidentally breaks TV in video gone horribly wrong 01:10

 Pro tip: If you’re going to attempt to play any sortof sport, you probably shouldn’t do it indoors.Why? When TikTok user Rachel Kostelnikand her sister made the mistake of tryingto play baseball — or really, jugball —inside, they ended up destroying a TV.In a now-viral video of the moment,...

Related videos from verified sources

The Full Story Behind the “Road Rage Karen” Viral Video [Video]

The Full Story Behind the “Road Rage Karen” Viral Video

A video has been spreading online that shows a woman crying on the ground while a man accuses her of calling him racial slurs. We are taking a closer look into the events before and after the viral..

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 07:09Published
Woman banker's assault video goes viral, FM assures action against accused cop [Video]

Woman banker's assault video goes viral, FM assures action against accused cop

A woman banker was assaulted within the bank premises in Gujarat's Surat. The incident surfaced on June 23 after a video of the assault went viral. The video showed a person manhandling a female bank..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:32Published
2 arrested for allegedly thrashing man in Maharashtra's Thane [Video]

2 arrested for allegedly thrashing man in Maharashtra's Thane

A man was brutally thrashed by a group of people in Maharashtra's Thane. The incident took place in Wagle Estate Division of Thane. A video went viral on June 20 in which a man was seen being beaten up..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Javed Hyder reacts to his viral videos

 Bollywood actor Javed Hyder recently hit headlines when a video of him selling vegetables went viral on the internet. While speculations were rife that the actor...
IndiaTimes

Remember Aamir Khan's co-star Javed Hyder from Ghulam? He's now selling vegetables amid COVID-19

 The Coronavirus pandemic that happened this year led to the global lockdown over three months back. And due to this, Bollywood actor Javed Hyder, who worked with...
Mid-Day

Aamir Khan’s Ghulam co-star Javed Hyder sells vegetables to make ends meet — video goes VIRAL

 Aamir Khan's Ghulam co-star Javed Hyder was seen selling vegetables. Dolly Bindra uploaded his video on Twitter.
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this