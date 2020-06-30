|
Virgil Abloh To Design Pop Smoke Album Cover
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Provisional tracklisting unveiled...
Initial details of the posthumous *Pop Smoke* album have been released.
The album lands on Friday - July 3rd - and features work *the Brooklyn rapper* completed before his tragic death.
A key figure in *the trans-Atlantic rap conversation*, the new album was intended to follow a series of vital mixtapes.
Virgil Abloh has shared the provisional mock up for the cover art, while the initial tracklist has also been shared.
The final details are subject to revision, but it's a tantalising glimpse of what to expect, with guest spots from Quavo, Swae Lee, Future, and more.
Here's the tracklisting:
1 Bad Bitch From Tokyo (Intro) (prod. by 808Melo)
2 Aim For the Moon [ft. Quavo] (prod. by 808Melo and WondaGurl)
3 For the Night [ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby] (prod. by CashmoneyAP and Palaze)
4 44 Bulldog (prod. by Mobz and Mora)
5 Gangstas (prod. by Swirv & CashmoneyAP)
6 Yea Yea (prod. by HakzBeats)
7 Creature. [ft. Swae Lee] (prod. by 808Melo)
8 Snitchin [ft. Quavo & Future] (prod. by Buddah Bless & SethTheChef)
9 Make It Rain. [ft. Rowdy Rebel] (prod. by Yamaica)
10 The Woo. [ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch] (prod. by 808Melo)
11 West Coast Shit. [ft. Tyga & Quavo] (prod. by DJ Mustard and Bongo)
12 Enjoy Yourself [ft. Karol G] (prod. by Palaze & Luci G)
13 Hotel Lobby (prod. by 808Melo & Jess Jackson)
14 What You Know Bout Love (prod. by Tash)
15 Something Special (prod. by Duro)
16 Diana [ft. King Combs] (prod. by SpunkBigga)
17 Got It on Me (prod. by Young Devante)
18 Tunnel Vision (Outro) (prod. by 808Melo, Nagra & Carson Hackney)
19 Dior (Bonus) (prod. by 808Melo)
