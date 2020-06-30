Global  

Kim Kardashian Debuts New Red Hair & No, It's Not a Wig!

Just Jared Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian has a new hair color… and no, she is not wearing a wig in these new photos! The 39-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories to show off her new red hair. “You guys, I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?” Kim asked her fans in a video in which [...]
Video credit: Cover Video - Published
News video: Kim Kardashian's hairstylist reveals star's new red hair is real

Kim Kardashian's hairstylist reveals star's new red hair is real 00:44

 Kim Kardashian's new red hair is completely real says her hairstylist Chris Appleton.

