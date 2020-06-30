|
What's This Freddie Gibbs, DJ Akademiks Beef About...?
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
It's what Twitter was built for...
*Freddie Gibbs* and *DJ Akademiks* baited each other on social media last night (June 29th).
*Freddie Gibbs* is on top of the world right now, with his Madlib collaboration 'Alfredo' winning *across the board praise*.
Landing a major label deal, the rapper seemed to get drawn into an argument with DJ Akademiks, who just would not quit.
The pair sparred on Twitter until the wee small hours, with Freddie's barbed insults only seeming to fan the flames still further.
Fans loved it, though - surely this is what social media is all about, after all...?
Here's a few selected highlights...
Words from a man that sucks penis. https://t.co/za5PB9hQdn
— Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) June 30, 2020
I’ll give a bad bitch 5k if they admit to sleeping with @Akademiks
— Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) June 30, 2020
My son’s room bigger than yo house bitch stop it. https://t.co/qCCuiCzdz9
— Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) June 30, 2020
Boy shut the fuck up. U pay for sex. https://t.co/qCCuiCzdz9
— Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) June 30, 2020
Bitch u built like a teletubby. https://t.co/0Tn0OCacZm
— Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) June 30, 2020
I want proof that u didn’t have oral sex with Tekashi https://t.co/EFZzvxLmQt
— Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) June 30, 2020
And Imma squeeze yo titties on camera. https://t.co/5RLl1MOqp6
— Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) June 30, 2020
