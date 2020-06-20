John Stamos relished spending time with his son amid lockdown

Hundreds join to celebrate a Dunkirk hero's 100th birthday
One of the 'forgotten heroes of Dunkirk' who faced a lonely 100th birthday in lockdown says he was overwhelmed after hundreds turned out to celebrate.Eric Taylor stood and waved as countless well..
Milwaukee homicides increase 120% compared to this time last year
John Haynes mourns the death of his son, Justice, who was shot and killed over the weekend. This comes after a 120% in Milwaukee homicides since this time last year.
Dublin barber jokes about operating a repair shop as more Covid-19 restrictions lifted
A Dublin barber has joked that he will be operating as a repair shop when he finally gets back to cutting hair after lockdown. John O’Loughlin, who has worked in Tallaght for 35 years, said some of..