Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anne Hathaway reveals Christopher Nolan doesn't allow chairs on his sets

Mid-Day Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Actress Anne Hathaway says Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on his sets as he feels that "if they're sitting they're not working." Hathaway was seen as Batman's nemesis Catwoman in Nolan's 2012 movie, "The Dark Knight Rises".

In an interview for Variety's Actors on Actors issue, Hathaway talked with...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway set for Armageddon Time [Video]

Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway set for Armageddon Time

Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway set for Armageddon Time The famous duo - who previously starred together in the 2015 comedy 'The Intern' - are reportedly set for the upcoming US period drama based on..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published
Fortnite players got to watch C. Nolan’s newest 'Tenet' trailer [Video]

Fortnite players got to watch C. Nolan’s newest 'Tenet' trailer

Fortnite keeps making history and this time it was for premiering the in-game movie trailer of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'Tenet'.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published
TENET movie (2020) [Video]

TENET movie (2020)

TENET movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage. Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Anne Hathaway reveals why Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on set

 Anne Hathaway has revealed British director Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on the sets of his films.
Belfast Telegraph

Anne Hathaway Reveals the Surprising Reason Why Christopher Nolan Bans Chairs From His Movie Sets

 Anne Hathaway is opening up about the interesting thing that happens on the set of director Christopher Nolan‘s movies. The Oscar-winning actress says that...
Just Jared

Christopher Nolan 'doesn't allow chairs' on his film sets, says Anne Hathaway

 Actor, who worked with the director on The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar, thinks he's 'onto something'
Independent


Tweets about this