Anne Hathaway reveals Christopher Nolan doesn't allow chairs on his sets
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Actress Anne Hathaway says Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on his sets as he feels that "if they're sitting they're not working." Hathaway was seen as Batman's nemesis Catwoman in Nolan's 2012 movie, "The Dark Knight Rises".
In an interview for Variety's Actors on Actors issue, Hathaway talked with...
