Game’s Manager Wack 100 Exposes Joe Biden W/ Racist Receipts: “F**k Biden, He Playing The Game”

SOHH Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Game’s Manager Wack 100 Exposes Joe Biden W/ Racist Receipts: “F**k Biden, He Playing The Game”West Coast rapper Game‘s manager Wack 100 isn’t rocking with Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election. The hip-hop executive has come forward to share some disturbing details about the Democratic presidential candidate’s past. Wack x Joe Over the past few hours, Wack has relied on his Instagram page to air out Biden’s dirty laundry. […]

The post Game's Manager Wack 100 Exposes Joe Biden W/ Racist Receipts: "F**k Biden, He Playing The Game" appeared first on .
