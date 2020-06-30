Global  

Tuesday, 30 June 2020
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Where She Used To Work In Throwback College Pic: “I Used To Refuse To Get An iPhone”Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t need a Throwback Thursday to go back in time. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to share a flashback to her college days. Meg x College Last night, Meg hit up Instagram with a bunch of personal details about her come up. She revealed working at Houston […]

