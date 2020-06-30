Track Of The Day 30/6 - Tycho Jones Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

'Hanging Around'



2020 opened with so much promise.



Our very first Clash event of the year hit *East London's Curtain in January*, featuring a stellar line up.



*Tycho Jones* performed that night, a songwriter whose dexterous blend of influences moves from punk and indie through to grime.



Reflecting the diversity of the neighbourhood he grew up in, Tycho's work is straight-talking yet sharply poetic.



Using lockdown as a time to reflect, he's also been recording, laying down some fresh ideas. Tycho Jones is now ready to share something new, a neat, ragged, and raw cover of 'Hanging Around' by The Stranglers.



A timely salute given the recent passing of Stranglers founder *Dave Greenfield*, Tycho seems to tap into the song's bittersweet heart.



Biting of vocal and urgent of delivery, it's a taut, visceral performance. He comments:



“'Hanging Around' is a tune, and this is my homage to a band I grew up being really inspired by...”



Tune in now.



