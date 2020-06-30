Bun B Explodes On Kentucky’s Attorney General For Paryting Instead Of Charging Breonna Taylor’s Killers
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () UGK’s Bun B isn’t playing around. The hip-hop veteran has continued to push for justice in the slaying of Kentucky woman Breonna Taylor and roasted the state’s attorney general for not taking serious action. Bun x Taylor Last night, B went to Instagram to expose Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for opting to have an […]
A man died in a shooting on Saturday night at a park in central Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by officers in her home using an incorrect no-knock warrant. Louisville Metro police said there were reports of...
The fight for justice for Breonna Taylor grows louder by the day as protestors, including Common and Jada Pinkett Smith, gathered in Kentucky to demand immediate action in the wake of her tragic death.