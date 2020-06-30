Bun B Explodes On Kentucky’s Attorney General For Paryting Instead Of Charging Breonna Taylor’s Killers Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

UGK’s Bun B isn’t playing around. The hip-hop veteran has continued to push for justice in the slaying of Kentucky woman Breonna Taylor and roasted the state’s attorney general for not taking serious action. Bun x Taylor Last night, B went to Instagram to expose Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for opting to have an […]



