Moneybagg Yo’s Hard-Hitting Said Sum Has The Internet Thinking He Roasted Gervonta Davis: “Threw A Whole Palm Tree At Him”

SOHH Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Moneybagg Yo’s Hard-Hitting Said Sum Has The Internet Thinking He Roasted Gervonta Davis: “Threw A Whole Palm Tree At Him”Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is letting his music do all the talking. The hip-hop star’s new “Said Sum” single has convinced the Internet tensions are brewing between him and boxing talent Gervonta Davis. Moneybagg x Said Sum On Tuesday, Yo came through on his latest audio offering. The record features him spitting hard bars at […]

