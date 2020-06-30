​Carl Reiner: Still making us laugh

Alice Taylor-Matthews 🏡 Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid is a masterpiece of film making and not given enough love IMO. I still laugh whenever som… https://t.co/Lf0RErOaiN 36 minutes ago Where all hope went to die @robreiner So sorry for your loss. He was still making me laugh. How lucky we were to be in the world at the same time as Carl Reiner. 50 minutes ago Water Street Press Brother's name is Philip. Whenever he gets tetchy, I remind him, "There's something bigger than Phil!" In 2000 year… https://t.co/LeOugnvP9G 1 hour ago