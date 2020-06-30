​Carl Reiner: Still making us laugh

Carl Reiner, the writer, actor, director and producer has died at age 98. His credits include "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The 2000-Year-Old Man." CNN reports that Carl's son, director Rob Reiner, announced his death in a tweet. "Last night my dad passed away," Rob Reiner wrote. "As I write this my...
Carl Reiner, the veteran comedian, actor and director known for starring in "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and the "Ocean's" films, has died.
