Ozark Ending With Two-Part Season 4 on Netflix Tuesday, 30 June 2020

It's the end of the line for the Byrde family: Ozark is ending. Netflix announced the Emmy-winning drama will return for a fourth and final season of 14 episodes, split into two... 👓 View full article

