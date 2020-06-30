Global  

'Ozark' Is Ending on Netflix, Renewed for Fourth Season

Just Jared Tuesday, 30 June 2020
Ozark has been renewed for a fourth season on Netflix and it will be the show’s final season. However, there is some good news for fans who are upset that the show is ending. The final season will consist of 14 episodes instead of the usual 10. The final season will be split into two [...]
