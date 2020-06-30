Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virgil Abloh Explains Concept Behind Pop Smoke’s Now-Scrapped Album Cover After Fan Backlash

SOHH Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Virgil Abloh Explains Concept Behind Pop Smoke’s Now-Scrapped Album Cover After Fan BacklashDesigner Virgil Abloh had the green light from late rap artist Pop Smoke for artwork intended to celebrate his studio debut. However, fan backlash ultimately forced his label to change the cover art despite VA recently explaining the concept behind it. Virgil x Pop This week, a social media post emerged sharing Abloh’s viewpoint of […]

The post Virgil Abloh Explains Concept Behind Pop Smoke’s Now-Scrapped Album Cover After Fan Backlash appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

The Chainsmokers Hosting Virtual Dance Festival, Pop Smoke's Album Release Date Revealed and More | Billboard News [Video]

The Chainsmokers Hosting Virtual Dance Festival, Pop Smoke's Album Release Date Revealed and More | Billboard News

The Chainsmokers Hosting Virtual Dance Festival, Pop Smoke's Album Release Date Revealed and More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:31Published
The Chainsmokers Hosting Virtual Dance Festival, Pop Smoke's Album Release Date and More | Billboard News [Video]

The Chainsmokers Hosting Virtual Dance Festival, Pop Smoke's Album Release Date and More | Billboard News

Pop Smoke's posthumous album gets a release date, Billie Eilish postpones her world tour and The Chainsmokers are hosting a festival that you won't want to miss!

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:32Published
Pop Smoke's First Posthumous Project Set to Drop in June | Billboard News [Video]

Pop Smoke's First Posthumous Project Set to Drop in June | Billboard News

Pop Smoke's dream of a debut album is finally coming true. On June 12, the late Brooklyn hyphenate's first posthumous project will be released.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this