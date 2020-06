Johnny Mandel, composer who wrote 'M*A*S*H' theme song, dead at 94 Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning songwriter of “The Shadow of Your Smile,” “Emily” and the theme from “MASH,” has died. He was 94. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Famed Hollywood Composer Johnny Mandel Dies at 94 Johnny Mandel, the famed Hollywood composer behind the theme song for classic sitcom M*A*S*H and much more, has died at the age of 94.

Billboard.com 2 hours ago





Tweets about this