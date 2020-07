Carl Reiner's summers on Fire Island fueled his creativity Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

While summering on LI, Reiner honed his "2000 Year Old Man" shtick with Mel Brooks and also wrote 13 episodes for the sitcom that would become "The Dick Van Dyke Show." 👓 View full article

