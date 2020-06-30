Nickelodeon Working on New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Theatrical Movie! Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

There’s a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie coming! Nickelodeon announced on Tuesday (June 30) that they are working on a new CG-animated film, to be released in theaters. Seth Rogen‘s Point Grey Pictures, along with his partners Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, and Nickelodeon are working on the project, which will be the first [...] 👓 View full article

