Jennifer Aniston Says to 'Wear a Damn Mask': 'We Aren't Doing Enough'

Just Jared Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston has an important message amid the global health crisis. The Friends actress posted a selfie of herself in a mask on her Instagram on Tuesday (June 30) along with an important message to her followers. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Aniston “I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t [...]
